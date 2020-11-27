Advertisement

Topeka’s RowHouse Restaurant announces closing

RowHouse Restaurant announced on its web site that it has closed after 14 years in business.(www.RowHouseRestaurant.net)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sad news for Topeka foodies - RowHouse Restaurant has closed its doors.

The restaurant announced the news on its web site, saying, “Thanks for 14 delicious years.”

Owner Greg Fox also posted a note thanking their customers.

“RowHouse was a beautiful collaboration and we loved every time we served you,” he wrote. “As we all move on to our next adventures please know that we do so with gratitude, humility and hope. You were a part of our dream and we thank you for the good memories and delicious moments you spent in our House.”

Fox says he will continue to do book events and demonstrations.

RowHouse opened in 2007 in a historic building at 515 SW Van Buren Ave. It featured a changing menu, based on fresh local ingredients.

