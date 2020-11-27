Advertisement

Topeka welcomes Enchanting Earth on Black Friday

Photo courtesy MGN
Photo courtesy MGN(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new business has opened in Southwest Topeka in the Barrington Shopping Center.

Enchanting Earth, located at 2828 SW Arrowhead Rd., a new Topeka small business held its grand opening on Black Friday, just a day before Small Business Saturday.

Enchanting Earth is a high-quality crystal and spiritual tool shop that started out as a store on Instagram. The shop said it grew from the owner, Jamie Inglett’s home. It said this forced Inglett to look for a bigger space for her business.

Inglett says shopping in small businesses, especially during the holiday season, is important to helping the community.

“I mean it really helps the local community. We want to help out with local charities and things like that,” said Inglett. “It really helps support someone’s dreams, this is a lifelong dream of mine. It’s really cool to be more aggressive in the community. "

Enchanting Earth is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

