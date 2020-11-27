Advertisement

Topeka restaurants welcome diners on Thanksgiving

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Open restaurants around Topeka offered diners options for their taste buds with dine-in, carry out and curbside service.

“It’s one of the things of being an independent business we fought through a lot of things and this is just one of the things to show it’s worth to take care of the public,” Annie’s Place’s Owner, Jim Haskell said.

The pandemic changed plans for many diners but the holiday still served up the spirit of being thankful.

“I’m thankful for the day, the health, the beauty around us,” said one diner.

“To be alive, not having COVID and family, friends and that they’re all safe and healthy,” added another.

From pumpkin to pizza pie, diners savored unique feasts.

The Scott family usually holds Thanksgiving dinner at home but this year celebrated in a new way with their first visit to LaRocca’s Pizza.

“We wanted to do something different today support local business so we seen this place was open on thanksgiving and decided to come out here and eat,” Gregory Scott said.

Assistant Manager Briana Lipscomb was ready to make celebrations special.

“We have a good time we like our customers to have fun and we just want to give you the best pizza you’ve ever had,” she said.

Over on Wanamaker, Denny’s guests have been showing the spirit of the season.

“Had a lady come out and buy some gift cards for some of the homeless people around town which was very nice, we have noticed a lot more giving lately,” General Manager Brett Hedrick recalled.

Hedrick said visitors will be sure to have service to make them feel at home.

“Smiling face under the mask, warm welcome, we’ll treat you just like part of the family,” he said.

