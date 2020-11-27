Advertisement

Teen killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Haskell County

An 18-year-old man was killed late Wednesday in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Haskell...
An 18-year-old man was killed late Wednesday in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Haskell County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SATANTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was killed late Wednesday in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Haskell County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Johnnie Trevor Coates, 18, of Holcomb.

The crash was reported at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday about four miles south of US-160 highway on Road FF.

The locations was about 4 miles north of Satanta.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Coates was driving a 1998 Ford Taurus north on County Road FF when he lost control of the car, which left the roadway to the west -- or left -- and overturnedan undetermined number of times.

The patrol said Coates, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.

Coates, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

