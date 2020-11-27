Advertisement

Sunny and mild Saturday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Saturday will be the warmest day for a while as much cooler weather is expected next week.

Look for plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Morning temperatures will start out cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but afternoon numbers will reach the mid to upper 50s with a southwest breeze.

A strong cold front will move through the area on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds. North winds will gust over 40 mph at times behind the front. Wind chills will fall into the 30s during the afternoon.

Cooler weather will continue for most of next week with high temperatures only in the 40s every day with morning lows in the teens and 20s.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 27

Saturday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 57

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: Light & Variable. Low 32

Sun: High: 48 Low: 23 Partly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 40 Low: 18 Sunny and chilly.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

