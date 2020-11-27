Advertisement

Stormont Vail Hospital sees 100 total COVID-19 deaths

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital has seen 100 total deaths related to COVID-19.

According to the Stormont Vail COVID-19 scorecard on Friday, Nov. 27, the hospital saw 100 total deaths related to COVID-19, which is up by 19 since Saturday, Nov. 21.

The scorecard also shows that the hospital saw 98% of medical beds being used on Monday, Nov. 23. It also showed that number was 92% on Friday.

As of Friday, Nov. 27, there have been a total of 780 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the scorecard. It also showed that 100 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday. It showed that number down to 98 on Friday.

The scorecard shows that the hospital has seen 30.4% of patients testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the scorecard, 150 patients tested positive for the virus on Thursday and 121 tested positive on Friday.

As for employee health, the scorecard shows that 171 employees were on contact leave on Monday while 121 were on contact leave on Friday. It showed that there were 120 active cases of the virus on Monday and 104 on Friday. The scorecard also shows that as of Friday, 263 employees have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RowHouse Restaurant announced on its web site that it has closed after 14 years in business.
Topeka’s RowHouse Restaurant announces closing
Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire
Braden T. Rickel was arrested on Sunday in relation to armed robberies in Shawnee and Jefferson...
Shawnee Co. armed robbery suspects taken into custody
A fire in Nemaha Co. claimed the life of one man early Thursday morning.
Nemaha Co. fire claims one person’s life
(FILE)
Coffey Co. Health Officer resigns over mask dispute with Commission

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
Shop Small Saturday preview
Shop Small Saturday preview
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo kicks off holiday season with “Zoo Lights”