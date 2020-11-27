Stormont Vail Hospital sees 100 total COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital has seen 100 total deaths related to COVID-19.

According to the Stormont Vail COVID-19 scorecard on Friday, Nov. 27, the hospital saw 100 total deaths related to COVID-19, which is up by 19 since Saturday, Nov. 21.

The scorecard also shows that the hospital saw 98% of medical beds being used on Monday, Nov. 23. It also showed that number was 92% on Friday.

As of Friday, Nov. 27, there have been a total of 780 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the scorecard. It also showed that 100 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday. It showed that number down to 98 on Friday.

The scorecard shows that the hospital has seen 30.4% of patients testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the scorecard, 150 patients tested positive for the virus on Thursday and 121 tested positive on Friday.

As for employee health, the scorecard shows that 171 employees were on contact leave on Monday while 121 were on contact leave on Friday. It showed that there were 120 active cases of the virus on Monday and 104 on Friday. The scorecard also shows that as of Friday, 263 employees have recovered from COVID-19.

