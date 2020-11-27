Advertisement

Stormont Vail Events Center offers ticket deals for Cyber Monday

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Nov. 27, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is offering its best ticket deals of the year for Cyber Monday.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. It said it will again join in on the holiday shopping fun in 2020 with some of its best ticket deals.

The Events Center said it realizes the best gifts are ones that can be shared with others, so it is offering deals on 2021 events that include Casting Crowns, Hoosier Arenacross and Manheim Steamroller.

According to the Events Center, the Cyber Monday Deals will be sent out through its email database on Monday, Nov. 30, with a sneak peek of the deals before they drop. It said bargain hunters can also keep an eye on its Facebook page for more details.

The Events Center said those that wish to take advantage of the deals can find a full list of them on its website and going to the Cyber Monday banner. It said to access deals, shoppers should enter the code “CYBER” on the ticket line for each event. It said the deals will be available from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the Events Center, deal highlights are as follows:

  • Hoosier Arenacross
    • $2 Off Adult Tickets
  • Casting Crowns & Matthew West
    • $5 Off Any Ticket
  • Mannheim Steamroller
    • 25% Off Select Tickets

Stormont Vail Events Center said the deals are valid on select tickets and while supplies last. It said the deals are offered online only and additional restrictions or fees may apply. It said the deals are not valid on tickets that have already been purchased.

