Santa arrives at Westridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa has made his grand arrival at the Westridge Mall.

Families visiting the Westridge Mall can see jolly old Saint Nicholas while staying socially distanced this holiday season. Santa’s elves have set up three boxes for kids to sit on in front of him to ensure social distancing.

Santa is also wearing a face shield so kids can still see his snow-white beard.

From Monday through Saturday, families can see Santa from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while he does need to take a milk and cookie break from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Santa can be visited from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with his milk and cookie break from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, Santa plans to be at the mall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that he can make it back to the North Pole in time to deliver gifts on his busiest day of the year.

Reservations to see St. Nick are recommended, which can be done here. If families decide to walk up, they may have to wait for an available time.

