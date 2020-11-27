Riley Co. sees 15th death related to COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen its 15th death related to COVID-19 and 136 new positive cases.

The Riley County Health Department says an 87-year-old woman passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. It said she was a resident of the Leonardville Nursing Home and is the 15th death in the county related to the virus.

According to RCHD, the county currently has 136 new positive cases of COVID-19 as well as 209 recoveries since its Monday report.

RCHD said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for eight positive patients and two PUIs currently.

According to RCHD, free drive-up testing will be offered in CiCo Park on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. It said every resident is welcome and no appointment is necessary. It said to enter the park from the Kimball and Candlewood entrance and to drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall to be tested.

RCHD said testing will be offered every Thursday, except Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. It said future testing dates are Dec. 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. It said additional testing dates could be added in January.

RCHD said if a resident is sick or would like information about testing, to call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

According to the Department, 12 outbreaks are active in the county. It said a new outbreak has been identified at Good Shepherd Hospice since its Monday report. It said current outbreaks are as follows:

Creche Daycare - 0 active, 7 recovered

Good Shepherd Hospice - 6 active

KSTAT Urgent Care - 12 active, 5 recovered

K-State Football - 3 active, 74 recovered

K-State Track and Field/Cross Country - 0 active, 27 recovered

Leonardville Nursing Home - 0 active, 11 recovered, 2 deaths

Stonecreek Family Physicians - 7 active

Via Christi Village - 10 active, 9 recovered, 1 death

Wedding 10/17 - 0 active, 42 recovered

Alpha Chi Omega - 0 active, 5 recovered

Alpha of Clovia - 2 active, 7 recovered

Beta Sigma Psi - 0 active, 5 recovered

