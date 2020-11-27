Advertisement

Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball as he is pursued by Kansas...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball as he is pursued by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens were supposed to take on the Steelers Thanksgiving Day, but the NFL postponed the game to Sunday to due a COVID outbreak within the Ravens organization.

“The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens,” the team tweeted Wednesday.

Baltimore did not practice Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RowHouse Restaurant announced on its web site that it has closed after 14 years in business.
Topeka’s RowHouse Restaurant announces closing
Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire
Braden T. Rickel was arrested on Sunday in relation to armed robberies in Shawnee and Jefferson...
Shawnee Co. armed robbery suspects taken into custody
A fire in Nemaha Co. claimed the life of one man early Thursday morning.
Nemaha Co. fire claims one person’s life
(FILE)
Coffey Co. Health Officer resigns over mask dispute with Commission

Latest News

The Perry-Lecompton football team loaded up in buses to travel to their 3A State Championship...
Next stop: the State Title game
Teams make final preparations on way to State
Teams make final preparations on way to State
K-State takes on Colorado in the Little Apple Classic on Nov. 27, 2020
K-State men’s basketball drops to 0-2 with loss to Colorado
Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball...
K-State women edge out Newman 63-59
Feb 29, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during during a Big 12 matchup between the Kansas...
KU picks up first win of the season over St. Joseph’s 94-72