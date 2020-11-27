Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST
(WIBW) - Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The Ravens were supposed to take on the Steelers Thanksgiving Day, but the NFL postponed the game to Sunday to due a COVID outbreak within the Ravens organization.
“The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens,” the team tweeted Wednesday.
Baltimore did not practice Thursday.
