Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

(WIBW) - Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020

The Ravens were supposed to take on the Steelers Thanksgiving Day, but the NFL postponed the game to Sunday to due a COVID outbreak within the Ravens organization.

“The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens,” the team tweeted Wednesday.

Baltimore did not practice Thursday.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/EjDmDSt2Ky — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020

