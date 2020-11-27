Pandemic Thanksgiving changes family holiday celebrations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of Thanksgiving celebrations.

That includes Ashley Stagray and her family. Typically, about 30 of them would gather for Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, with several of them being high risk, they decided not to hold a large family celebration.

Instead, they stopped by her sister’s house to pick up a meal and went home to video chat with the entire family.

Ashley said it’s not ideal, but keeping everyone safe was their main goal.

She said, “We want to make sure that we have each other around for more holidays, so that we have Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and everything next year and we can get together.”

Ashley said this Thanksgiving she is most thankful they have all stayed healthy and have each other.

