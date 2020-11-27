Operation Street Reach delivers Thanksgiving meals to Topeka’s homeless

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Street Reach spent the holiday delivering meals to Topeka’s homeless.

It’s something the Street Reach team does every holiday and means a lot to the homeless the community they serve.

“It really touches my heart and it’s really good that they do this,” said Evonie Mckinzie, a homeless woman living in North Topeka.

Shannon Allison also lives nearby and added, “A lot of people out here do need help ya know and sometimes it’s a little harder than what people would know.”

The Thanksgiving meals come with all the trimmings and are prepared at the Mission.

The team then hit the streets to deliver the meals to homeless communities all over the city.

Street Reach Director, Mark DeGroff said, “We always lead with the question, ‘have you had a chance to eat a meal today’ and more often than not, no matter what time of day we do this, people haven’t eaten one meal yet.”

He adds it’s not just about providing a meal on Thanksgiving.

“We do this because Jesus Christ loves us and we do this and give these meals out in his name and in his love,” DeGroff continued saying, “We want to look for the person that most needs encouragement today and provide them with that encouragement, in addition to a hot meal and something to drink.”

The Street Reach team gave out 40 hot meals and 40 sack lunches Thursday.

In all, the Mission served 455 meals.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.