New quarter from U.S. Mint features Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve

The quarter is part of the 55th installment of the “America the Beautiful” quarters program and features the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.(U.S. Mint)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new quarter from the U.S Mint is featuring the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Flint Hills.

The quarter is part of the 55th installment of the “America the Beautiful” quarters program.

On the tails side, the coin features a view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly over Big Bluestem and Indian grasses.

The tails side also has the words “Kansas” “2020″ and “Tallgrass Prairie” on it.

Heather Brown, the Chief of Interpretation and Visitors Services for the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, told The Wichita Eagle the design “helps spotlight some of the prairie’s endangered ecosystem.”

The quarter was released on November 16, 2020.

