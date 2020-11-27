Advertisement

KU Women’s Soccer, Emporia State University, Topeka Presbyterian Manor listed as COVID-19 outbreaks

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen 153,021 total cases of COVID-19.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 count, the state of Kansas has seen 1,526 deaths related to the virus, 153,021 positive cases, 5,018 hospitalizations and 659,403 negative tests.

The KDHE data shows that there have been 26 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, Nov. 25, with 5,224 new cases and 97 new hospitalizations.

According to the KDHE data, November has seen a percent positive rate of 18.6% compared to October’s 9.2%.

The data also shows that there are currently 221 ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the state, leaving 35% of beds available. It shows that across the state there are currently 802 COVID-19 patients that have been hospitalized, leaving 2,164 inpatient beds available.

According to the KDHE’s cluster summary, there are currently 517 clusters in the state that have resulted in 14,381 cases of COVID-19, 406 hospitalizations and 354 deaths.

The cluster summary shows the following locations are included but not limited to the current cluster list:

  • Emporia State University, Lyon Co. - 32 cases in the last 14 days
  • Shawnee County Jail, Shawnee Co. - 9 cases in the last 14 days
  • Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee Co. - 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • Equi-Venture Farms, Shawnee Co. - 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • Kansas Neurological Institute, Shawnee Co. - 11 cases in the last 14 days
  • Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, Shawnee Co. - 11 cases in the last 14 days
  • Newman Regional Health, Lyon Co. - 5 cases in the last 14 days
  • Aldersgate Village (Nov.), Shawnee Co. - 5 cases in the last 14 days
  • Aldersgate Village (Oct.), Shawnee Co. - 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • Apostolic Christian Home, Nemaha Co. - 8 cases in the last 14 days
  • Brandon Woods at Alvamar, Douglas Co. - 12 cases in the last 14 days
  • Brewster Place Assisted Living, Shawnee Co. - 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • Brighton Place West, Shawnee Co. - 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • Countryside Mental Health Center, Shawnee Co. - 16 cases in the last 14 days
  • Eskridge Care and Rehab, Wabaunsee Co. - 18 cases in the last 14 days
  • Homestead of Topeka, Shawnee Co. - 17 cases in the last 14 days
  • Lexington Park Assisted Living, Shawnee Co. - 10 cases in the last 14 days
  • McCrite Plaza, Shawnee Co. - 14 cases in the last 14 days
  • Mission Village Living Center, Brown Co. - 29 cases in the last 14 days
  • Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation, Shawnee Co. - 23 cases in the last 14 days
  • Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Shawnee Co. - 5 cases in the last 14 days
  • Topeka Presbyterian Manor, Shawnee Co. - 10 cases in the last 14 days
  • Village Villa - Nortonville, Jefferson Co. - 9 cases in the last 14 days
  • Hostess Brands Emporia, Lyon Co. - 19 cases in the last 14 days
  • Simmons Pet Food, Lyon Co. - 8 cases in the last 14 days
  • Tyson Foods - Emporia, Lyon Co. - 21 cases in the last 14 days
  • KU Women’s Soccer, Douglas Co. - 5 cases in the last 14 days

