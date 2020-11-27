KU picks up first win of the season over St. Joseph’s 94-72

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WIBW) - A 30-point, nine-rebound effort by KU sophomore Christian Braun led the #6 Jayhawks to their first win of the 2020-21 season, 94-72 over St. Joseph’s in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Braun finished 10-13 from the field and 5-8 from beyond the arc.

Junior Ochai Agbaji added 18 points and four rebounds, while freshman Jalen Wilson contributed 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Jayhawks are now 1-1 after dropping their season opener to #1 Gonzaga Thursday 102-90.

KU next plays #10 Kentucky in Indianapolis for the State Farm Champions Classic Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

