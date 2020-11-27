Advertisement

KHP apprehends man wanted in Oklahoma robbery

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has taken a man wanted in an Oklahoma robbery into custody.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 1995 Cadillac Deville south of Hoyt on U.S. Highway 75 shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. It said the trooper requested help, and Sheriff Tim Morse responded to the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the trooper and Morse initiated a felony car stop and took Justin Ross Kimble, 26, of Omaha, Neb., into custody. It said Kimble was wanted in the State of Oklahoma for six counts of robbery by force or fear.

The Sheriff’s Office said further questioning discovered the Deville Kimble was driving had been taken in an alleged carjacking in Omaha earlier on Thursday. It said Kimble is currently being held in the Jackson Co. Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges on Kimble are expected.

13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
Shop Small Saturday preview
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
Topeka Zoo kicks off holiday season with “Zoo Lights”