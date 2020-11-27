Kansas gas prices among cheapest in the nation this Thanksgiving weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re considering a Thanksgiving weekend trip and you’re planning to stay in Kansas and Missouri, you’ll find some of the cheapest gas prices in the nation.

According to AAA, Missouri on Friday checks in with the lowest average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the United States at $1.76.2.

The rest of the top 10 cheapest states for gas can be found primarily in the Midwest and the South.

Checking in with the second-lowest gas prices is Texas, at $1.79.6; third is Mississippi at $1.81.3; fourth is Oklahoma at $1.821; fifth is Arkansas at $1.84.0; sixth is Louisiana at $1.84.9; seventh is Alabama at $1.86.7; eighth are Kansas and South Carolina, both at $1.87.3; and tenth is Tennessee at $1.88.5.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on Friday was $2.12.1, which is 3.3 cents lower than the $2.15.4 of a month ago and 46.8 cents cheaper than the $2.58.9 of a year ago.

In Topeka, unleaded gas prices on Friday ranged from $1.78 to $2.09 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

