Advertisement

Kansas gas prices among cheapest in the nation this Thanksgiving weekend

Gas prices in Kansas are among the cheapest in the nation this Thanksgiving holiday weekend,...
Gas prices in Kansas are among the cheapest in the nation this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to AAA.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re considering a Thanksgiving weekend trip and you’re planning to stay in Kansas and Missouri, you’ll find some of the cheapest gas prices in the nation.

According to AAA, Missouri on Friday checks in with the lowest average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the United States at $1.76.2.

The rest of the top 10 cheapest states for gas can be found primarily in the Midwest and the South.

Checking in with the second-lowest gas prices is Texas, at $1.79.6; third is Mississippi at $1.81.3; fourth is Oklahoma at $1.821; fifth is Arkansas at $1.84.0; sixth is Louisiana at $1.84.9; seventh is Alabama at $1.86.7; eighth are Kansas and South Carolina, both at $1.87.3; and tenth is Tennessee at $1.88.5.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on Friday was $2.12.1, which is 3.3 cents lower than the $2.15.4 of a month ago and 46.8 cents cheaper than the $2.58.9 of a year ago.

In Topeka, unleaded gas prices on Friday ranged from $1.78 to $2.09 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RowHouse Restaurant announced on its web site that it has closed after 14 years in business.
Topeka’s RowHouse Restaurant announces closing
Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire
Braden T. Rickel was arrested on Sunday in relation to armed robberies in Shawnee and Jefferson...
Shawnee Co. armed robbery suspects taken into custody
A fire in Nemaha Co. claimed the life of one man early Thursday morning.
Nemaha Co. fire claims one person’s life
(FILE)
Coffey Co. Health Officer resigns over mask dispute with Commission

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
Shop Small Saturday preview
Shop Small Saturday preview
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo kicks off holiday season with “Zoo Lights”