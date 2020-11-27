High nitrate level found in Highland’s water supply, making it unsafe for infants

Advertisement

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HIGHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - High nitrate levels have been discovered in the drinking water supply of Highland, making it unsafe for babies to consume, according to city officials.

The water shouldn’t be given to infants under 6 months old, nor should it be used to make infant formula, city officials announced Tuesday.

A water sample collected on Nov. 3 showed a nitrate level of 12 milligrams per liter, Highland city officials said.

That amount is above the federal nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level, of 10 milligrams per liter.

In announcement posted on the city of Highland’s website, nitrate in drinking water is a serious health concern for infants younger than 6 months old.

Infants younger than 6 months of age who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die, according to the city’s announcement.

Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. City officials said blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin.

The announcement also said symptoms in infants can develop rapidly, with health deteriorating over a period of days.

If symptoms occur, individuals should seek medical attention for the infants immediately.

Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice, the city officials said.

Boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level.

Adults and children older than 6 months can drink the tap water.

The city of Highland will provide an alternate source of drinking water free for all infants less than 6 months of age, nursing mothers of infants less than six months of age, pregnant women and other at-risk individuals as identified by a health care provider.

For more information, call 785-442-3765.

Highland is a city of about 1,000 people located in Doniphan County in northeast Kansas.

