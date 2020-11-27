Friday forecast: Cooler than yesterday but near seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be sunny and near seasonal. We’ll get a brief warm up tomorrow for what will end up being the warmest day for at least a week so take advantage of it before a cold front on Sunday will bring our coldest temperatures of the season with lows in the teens and 20s for Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Precipitation wise there is a small chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning near I-35 but chances are minimal as most models keep the area dry. There also remains uncertainty on a storm system to end next work week. Right now am keeping the 8 day dry but small opportunities of precipitation do exist so stay tuned and keep checking back for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and frosty. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds Calm. Again we’ll have to monitor the potential for patchy (freezing) fog.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s, likely around midday, with a cold front in the afternoon allowing for steady/falling temperatures. It’s possible temperatures will be in the upper 30s-low 40s by 5pm shortly before sunset. It’ll also be windy with gusts 35-40 mph resulting in wind chills in the 30s and 20s especially after 3pm.

Next week will start out COLD with temperatures in the teens and 20s Monday and Tuesday mornings with wind chills in the teens and even single digits. The week will start out sunny but confidence for the second half of the week is low based on latest models indicating precipitation Thursday and Friday. Because the same models did not indicate precipitation yesterday will wait to add any in the 8 day until there’s more consistency.

Taking Action:

Prepare for the cold next week. We’ve had a few cold days and nights so far this season but none that will last for as many days as we’re expecting. Stay updated on the potential for precipitation especially the one that may occur Thursday/Friday of next week because it would come with accumulating snow especially if it occurred at night.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.