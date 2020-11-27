Forest Service makes key changes to NEPA procedures

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA Forest Service has announced several key changes to its NEPA procedures.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says its Forest Service has announced the publication of a final rule that implements key changes to the National Environmental Policy Act regulations. It said the changes include new tools and flexibilities to tackle critical land management challenges as part of an agency effort to better serve residents through timely, high-quality management decisions that affect infrastructure, permits and restoration of natural resources on national forests and grasslands.

“These changes will ensure we do the appropriate level of environmental analysis to fit the work, locations and conditions,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “The new categorical exclusions will ultimately improve our ability to maintain and repair the infrastructure people depend on to use and enjoy their national forests – such as roads, trails, campgrounds and other facilities.”

According to the USDA, categorical exclusions are a type of analysis for activities that usually do not have significant environmental effects. It said the rule establishes new or revised categorical exclusions eliminating redundant efforts, which allow for previous environmental analyses to be used to support new decisions under certain circumstances.

The USDA said the Forest Service finalized the regulations after its review of extensive public engagement and decades of experience complying with NEPA, one of the nation’s foundational environmental laws. It said the changes will allow the Forest Service officials to concentrate resources on projects that may be more complex or have a greater public interest while meeting NEPA requirements and honoring its environmental stewardship and public engagement responsibilities.

According to the USDA, the updated regulations were published on Nov. 19 in the Federal Register and took effect immediately.

