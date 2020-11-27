Emporia Facebook group helps feed community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Facebook group, “Spread Kindness and Love” in the Emporia area gave out 16 turkeys and 150 pounds of potatoes to the community.

They wanted to give those who couldn’t meet for Thanksgiving because of COVID-19, or who couldn’t afford dinner, a meal with turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gravy and pies.

“We do it from our hearts because we just want to make sure that everyone knows that we know you’re struggling and just want to make sure everyone can eat on Thanksgiving Day,” said one of the members, Tiffany Guerrero.

Like many, the coronavirus kept group members from meeting with their families. LeAnn Sanchez’s usually gathers with 20-30 people and a huge spread of Thanksgiving food.

“Just to be able to do maybe a new tradition in light of the pandemic that I can still do with my kids and my husband and still be useful. Like I don’t want to sit at my house all day and not do anything, so it just feels good to be able to get out and do something and still be nice to get together and have a meal with my kids,” she said.

Kelly Noller agreed it hasn’t been easy to not see her family.

“I haven’t seen my folks in about a year because of COVID so if we aren’t going to be down there, I’m going to try and help people who can’t make it to their families too,” she said.

The group said it started from a post online and as word of mouth spread, Emporia businesses and residents chipped in donations of food or money to make the feast a reality. They originally hoped to serve 20-30 meals, but ended up giving almost 300.

Linda and John Dieker would be in Chanute, Kansas with family, but had to make adjustments and were one of the many waiting in line for a meal.

“I think it’s fantastic and hopefully it is just doing that for everyone stuck in their house during this unprecedented time right now,” said Linda.

The Facebook group spent the summer helping families in the Emporia area who needed meals or money as well as just something to brighten their day. Thanksgiving Day was the first time many of them actually met in person.

With the common goal to sprinkle kindness and love to the community.

“I think it’s just important to show people that there is still kindness in this world even though what’s going on with COVID. There are still people that care and the people that’s struggling, it’s okay to reach out for help, when you need help,” said group member, Genai Swartz.

They said this could become an annual tradition if there is a need from the community.

