Emporia church feeds hundreds of free meals on Thanksgiving Day

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though its free community Thanksgiving Day dinner was different this year because of COVID-19, an Emporia church still managed to serve hundreds of people free meals on Thursday, according to KVOE Radio.

The Emporia Church of Christ went to a drive-thru format for Thursday’s 30th annual Thanksgiving meal instead of having people come inside the building to dine.

Still, more than 300 meals were served within the first 30 minutes of the dinner, KVOE said.

Neil Taylor, the church’s pastor, says he was proud of his congregation for finding a way to provide Thanksgiving meals on Thursday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who came to the drive-through dinner received a Thanksgiving meal that included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans.

KVOE reports that the Emporia Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a similar dinner on Thursday.

