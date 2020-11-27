Advertisement

Emporia church feeds hundreds of free meals on Thanksgiving Day

The Emporia Church of Christ held a drive-through community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday,...
The Emporia Church of Christ held a drive-through community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, with more than 300 people receiving free meals in the first 30 minutes, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though its free community Thanksgiving Day dinner was different this year because of COVID-19, an Emporia church still managed to serve hundreds of people free meals on Thursday, according to KVOE Radio.

The Emporia Church of Christ went to a drive-thru format for Thursday’s 30th annual Thanksgiving meal instead of having people come inside the building to dine.

Still, more than 300 meals were served within the first 30 minutes of the dinner, KVOE said.

Neil Taylor, the church’s pastor, says he was proud of his congregation for finding a way to provide Thanksgiving meals on Thursday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who came to the drive-through dinner received a Thanksgiving meal that included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans.

KVOE reports that the Emporia Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a similar dinner on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RowHouse Restaurant announced on its web site that it has closed after 14 years in business.
Topeka’s RowHouse Restaurant announces closing
Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire
Braden T. Rickel was arrested on Sunday in relation to armed robberies in Shawnee and Jefferson...
Shawnee Co. armed robbery suspects taken into custody
A fire in Nemaha Co. claimed the life of one man early Thursday morning.
Nemaha Co. fire claims one person’s life
(FILE)
Coffey Co. Health Officer resigns over mask dispute with Commission

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
Shop Small Saturday preview
Shop Small Saturday preview
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo kicks off holiday season with “Zoo Lights”