Crews respond to shed fire Friday in East Topeka

Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a shed fire Friday morning in the 200 block of S.E....
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a shed fire Friday morning in the 200 block of S.E. Hancock on the city's east side. No injuries were reported.(Doug Brown)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a shed fire Friday morning in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 9:32 a.m. Friday near an alley in the 200 block of S.E. Hancock. The location was just northeast of downtown Topeka.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Additional information, including a cause and an estimated dollar loss, wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

