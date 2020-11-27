Crews respond to shed fire Friday in East Topeka
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a shed fire Friday morning in East Topeka.
The blaze was reported at 9:32 a.m. Friday near an alley in the 200 block of S.E. Hancock. The location was just northeast of downtown Topeka.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
Additional information, including a cause and an estimated dollar loss, wasn’t immediately available.
