Crews respond to shed fire Friday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a shed fire Friday morning in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 9:32 a.m. Friday near an alley in the 200 block of S.E. Hancock. The location was just northeast of downtown Topeka.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Additional information, including a cause and an estimated dollar loss, wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.