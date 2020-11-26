Advertisement

Sunny and cooler Friday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing cooler temperatures for Black Friday.

The front will move through the area dry tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy as low temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Look for plentiful sunshine on Friday with a light northwest wind. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s during the afternoon, which is about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today.

We will warm up into the upper 50s Saturday as south winds return, but a stronger cold front will arrive on Sunday, bringing temperatures back down into the upper 40s for highs.

North winds will turn gusty behind the front on Sunday with gusts over 40 mph at times.

This will set us up for much cooler weather into next week with temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees below average with highs only in the lower 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30

Friday: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 52

Friday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 27

Sat: High: 56 Low: 31 Sunny.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 23 Mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 39 Low: 18 Sunny and cold.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

