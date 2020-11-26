Shawnee Co. armed robbery suspects taken into custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two have been arrested in relation to armed robberies in Shawnee and Jefferson counties.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Nov. 22, around 10:30 a.m., it, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Meriden Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with armed robberies that took place in Shawnee and Jefferson counties on Nov. 21. It said the juvenile was arrested in Meriden.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Nov. 22, around 11:30 a.m., a deputy located a blue Pontiac at the Rochester Cemetery in the 1200 block of NW Menninger Rd. It said the Pontiac was the suspect vehicle involved in the armed robberies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was able to stop the Pontiac before it left the cemetery. It said the driver, Braden T. Rickel, 18, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Law Enforcement Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rickel and the 16-year-old were charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it is asking anyone with information regarding the robberies to contact Detective Harmon at 785-251-2267.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and it appreciates the cooperation with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Meriden Police Department.

