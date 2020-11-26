Salina man arrested in Manhattan following high-speed chase

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was arrested in Manhattan after he initiated a high-speed chase.

The Saint George Police Department says in a Facebook post on Nov. 22, around 4:15 p.m. an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of E. First St. when he saw a vehicle traveling at 53 mph in a 30 mph zone and passing in a no-passing zone.

According to SGPD the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. It said the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle as it drove down a residential street at high speeds while almost hitting four children playing in the street. It said due to the driver’s reckless disregard for the safety of others and his dangerous driving, the decision was made to continue the pursuit in an attempt to remove him from the road.

SGPD said the pursuit lasted almost 20 minutes and reached speeds of 103 mph on U.S. Highway 24. It said the pursuit came to a stop near Blue River Rd. and Dyer Rd. in rural Manhattan, where Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers laid out Stop Sticks in an attempt to deflate the driver’s tires. It said the suspect made a u-turn trying to avoid the sticks and was rammed by its officer, which ended the pursuit without further incident.

According to SGPD, the driver was identified as John William Cox of Salina and was arrested and transported to the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on the following charges:

Flee or attempt to elude; five or more moving violations

4 counts of aggravated endangering a child; Reckless situation to child

Reckless Driving; 1st conviction

Driving while suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction

Transporting an open container

Speeding 53mph in a 30mph zone

Speeding 70mph in a 30mph zone

Speeding 57mph in a 20mph zone

Speeding 103mph in a 65mph zone

Speeding 71mph in a 20mph zone

2 counts driving on left in a no-passing zone

21 counts of failure to use a turn signal when required

6 counts of failure to stop at stop sign

SGPD said Cox is pending his first court appearance.

SGPD said it would like to thank the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office for their help with the incident.

