Riley Co. issues Local Health Order No. 19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has implemented Local Health Order No. 19, which aims to reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued a new local health order on Monday that went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. It said the order will remain in effect until amended, superseded or rescinded in writing by the Riley County Local Health Officer or the Board of Riley County Commissioners sitting as the Board of Health.

“We are seeing a lot of community spread in Riley County, and it was clear that a county-wide mask mandate was needed.” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “All aspects of the previous order, including requirements for bars and restaurants, will remain in place.”

According to RCHD the key aspect of the new health order is that masks or face coverings must be worn in any public space in the county.

RCHD said a public space means any indoor or outdoor space or area that is open to the public. It said this does not include private residential property or private offices or workspaces that are not open to customers or public visitors. It said masks are not required in outdoor public spaces if social distancing can be maintained.

According to RCHD, a mask or other face-covering means a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps or loops over the ears or is simply wrapped around the lower face.

RCHD said the count will not fine residents for violating the order. It said the City of Manhattan mask Ordinance No. 7488 will remain in effect for those within the Manhattan City limits.

According to RCHD, the mass gathering limit in the county is still limited to 50 people. It said all large events or gatherings with over 50 people are still required to apply for an event permit from it at least 14 days before the event. It said masks and additional health and safety measures are required for events with over 50 people present.

