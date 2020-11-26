Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect in string of vehicle burglaries

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it has gotten multiple reports of vehicle burglaries happening in the early morning hours in and around the town of Emmett. It said a total of seven reports were taken and some of the stolen items included firearms. It said the total loss was approximately $1,800.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a car was seen in the area at the time of the burglaries. It said anyone with information about the burglaries, or that can identify the vehicle owner has been asked to contact Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via Crimestoppers.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is asking residents to pay extra attention during the holiday season about what items are left unattended in vehicles. It said if residents are unable to take the item with them, to lock the item in the trunk or cover it up in the back of the vehicle. It said residents should make the item out to not be noticeable.

