NOTO Cares Challenge works to meet goal

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Cares Challenge is just over $3,000 short of its goal.

NOTO Arts District says the NOTO Cares Challenge only needs $3,007 to meet its $20,000 goal. It said it only has until Nov. 30 to raise the remaining funds, so it is asking residents to donate.

According to NOTO, residents can support the campaign with the following:

  • Art Auction - All art pieces in the “Decade of NOTO” Exhibit for sale via a silent auction.
  • I Care card - Donate via an “I Care” card available at area businesses.
  • NOTO $10 for 10 Years - Donate $10 (or more) to the campaign 10-for-10 or text EZ10for10 to 474747

NOTO said to take advantage of local business incentives. It said Donaldson’s Jewelers and Odin’s Lair will donate part of their sales through November to the Challenge.

NOTO said residents should shop local for their holiday shopping and support the North Topeka Arts.

