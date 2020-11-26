Advertisement

Nemaha Co. fire claims one person’s life

A fire in Nemaha Co. claimed the life of one man early Thursday morning.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal fire in Nemaha County claimed the life of one man on Thursday.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire in Nemaha Co. on Thursday, Nov. 26, has claimed the life of one man. It said a neighbor called in the fire around 5:30 a.m. at 426 4th St. in Wetmore.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the man was 62 years old and lived alone in the home. It said he did not survive the fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, it is assisting in the investigation. It said the cause of the fire is not yet determined but was most likely accidental.

