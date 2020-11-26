Advertisement

Lansing man arrested after Brown Co. deputy finds stolen trailer

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lansing man on Sunday after a deputy located a stolen trailer.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was investigating a possible stolen trailer complaint on Sunday, Nov. 22. It said a trailer matching the description of the stolen trailer was parked on the shoulder of Highway 73 near 150th Rd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, after making contact with the driver, a 17-year-old, it was discovered that he had a felony warrant out of Jackson Co. for aggravated assault. It said Scragg was arrested on the warrant and transported to Jackson Co.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said Scragg will also be charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in Brown Co.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, Nov. 21, based on a traffic stop, a deputy arrested Brohde Eckert, 19, of Churubusco, In., on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with no proof of insurance.

