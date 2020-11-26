KU Thanksgiving Homestay Program helps international students build lifelong friendships

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Thanksgiving Homestay Program at the University of Kansas is helping international students build lifelong friendships that span generations and continents.

The University of Kansas says over 66 years ago, Betty Grimwood read an article about a community in Iowa that invited international students into their homes. It said Grimwood had never been outside of the country and had the idea of starting a similar program in Burns.

According to KU, the idea has now become the University of Kansas Betty Grimwood Thanksgiving Homestay Program. It said the program has gained national recognition and brought thousands of international students into Kansas homes. It said for Grimwood, her husband and her two sons, the program fostered relationships that spanned generations and continents.

KU said after reading the article, Grimwood reached out to several universities in Kansas and KU was the first to be interested in the program. It said in 1954, Tom Grimwood was 3 years old when his mother and Bonnie Lohrentz drove three and a half hours to the KU campus to pick up around 10 international students for the first Thanksgiving stay.

According to the university, looking back, Tom said it was his mother’s desire to know people and the Christian tenet of showing kindness to strangers which motivated her to open her home to international students and convener her neighbors to do so too.

“One of the happiest times of the year was always Thanksgiving, but the saddest time was the Sunday after Thanksgiving because that is when all the students went back,” Tom Grimwood said.

KU said for students like Tilahun Wubneh, who stayed with the Grimwoods on two occasions in the 1950s as a KU civil engineering student from Ethiopia, the program gave him the opportunity to bond with an American family and learn more about life in the U.S.

“It helped me adjust to my new surroundings and provided me with a family in a country where I had none,” Wubneh said.

According to KU, the Grimwoods’s hospitality was important to Wubneh, who lived in Lawrence at a time when racial discrimination was common, and some businesses refused to serve people of color.

“We were welcomed with open arms at the Grimwoods’ home,” Wubneh said. “For people of color, like myself, that meant a lot.”

KU said Wubneh returned to Ethiopia in 1957, but his relationship with the Grimwoods continued. It said through letters, telephone calls, emails and WhatsApp, Wubneh has been able to maintain a lifelong friendship with the family. It said the friendship continued even after Betty died in 1999 and her husband Ed died in 2004.

According to KU, in Ethiopia, Wubneh worked for the Imperial highway Authority and then the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, where he became head of the Trans-African Programme. It said in 1978, Wubneh and his family escaped the military government ruling Ethiopia and returned to the States, working for the UN Office for Project Services in New York until his retirement in 1995.

KU said Wubneh visited the Grimwoods in 1967, several times in the 1980s and returned a few years ago to visit the cemetery where Betty and Ed were buried. It said their connection led the couple to sponsor two of Wubneh’s relatives, students who also fled Ethiopia due to political turmoil and civil unrest. It said both students lived with the Grimwoods in Burns for two years until they graduated from high school in May of 1981.

“We developed a sincere, genuine friendship which stood the test of time and has continued with Tom. I consider the Grimwoods as family,” Wubneh said.

According to KU, one student became family due to her connection to the Burns community. It said in 1957, Berit Spillhaug Johns received a Fulbright travel grant and a grant from the Kansas Federated Women’s Club to study American literature at the school. It said for her first Thanksgiving, Spilhaug Johns was too busy with term papers to make the trip. It said due to her papers, the Grimwoods invited her to come later in the school year.

KU said Spilhaug Johns visited Burns several times in 1958 and 1959. It said she remembers warm summer evenings sitting on the porch with Betty drinking iced tea and talking about the day. It said she also recalls flying with Ed as they surveyed the devastation of an F4 tornado that hit El Dorado that year.

According to the university, the Grimwoods also introduced Spilhaug to neighbors and friends, including Grace and Wilbur Whitham from Cassoday. It said in 1961, Spilhaug married Grace’s brother Lawrence Johns, who was then living in San Francisco, and she began teaching Norwegian at the University of California at Berkeley. It said in 1964, the two had a son who they named Bjørn. It said the two later divorced, but Berit remained close with Grace and the Grimwoods.

“What originated in the homestay program had a strong impact on my life,” Spilhaug Johns said. “The connection has lasted for more than 60 years because Betty and I formed a strong friendship, and Grace was also part of that friendship. So, it was natural that we kept in touch after I had gone back to Norway. And when Charlie and Tom got older, the contact broadened, and they became part of my circle of friends as well.”

KU said Spilhaug Johns earned her master’s degree in American literature at KU and spent her career in higher education teaching Norwegian to international and American students, as well as teaching English and English teaching methods in Norway.

According to KU, along with the connection to the residents of Burns, Spilhaug Johns noted that the KU students that participated in the homestay program bonded.

“The homestay students had much social contact on the campus. We met each other at parties and other gatherings, and some of us have kept in touch through emails at Christmas,” she said. “My knowledge of the world was considerably widened by the contact with the international students I met at KU.”

KU said Tom said the same was true for Burns.

According to the university, in 1959, the homestay program gained national recognition when Richard Nixon presented the Grimwoods, on behalf of the community of Burns a Distinguished Service Award from the Institute of International Education. It said that same year, the program was featured in the Saturday Evening Post. It said that shortly after Betty’s death in 1999, KU officials renamed the program in her memory.

KU said while the people of Burns opened their homes to international students, the world opened to Burns. It said while not everyone in the community hosted a student, many in the community came to a potluck dinner that was held the weekend after Thanksgiving. It said the community dinner continued well into the 2000s, thanks to the efforts of Esta Hall.

According to KU, in 1973, Betty and Ed Grimwood took their first trip out of the U.S. to Venezuela, visiting a student that had stayed with them in previous years. It said they also traveled to Norway to visit Spilhaug Johns and reconnected with other students that they had hosted.

KU said among the first students to visit Burns were Pierre Bonnavaud, a French Fulbright scholar at the KU School of Business, and Birgitta Haglund, a Swedish student. It said the two married in 1958 and continued to stay in touch with the Grimwoods. It said in 1987, the pair’s son Stephane stopped in Burns on a cross country trip of the U.S. It said two years later Bannavaud and Haglund returned to Kansas to visit Lawrence and Burns. It said over the years Betty, Ed and Tom visited the family several times in France.

According to KU, for Tom, his early interaction with international students led to a curiosity about the world and interest in geography. It said the family’s first student was Carmen Libertino, a bacteriology student from Colombia. It said this was the connection that led Tom to a presentation about another South American country, Bolivia. It said he went on to become good friends with a few Bolivian students at the event, visited the country several times and moved there and met his wife, Nedy.

“The KU students coming here are part of my life, a very big part. It’s a strong connection,” Tom Grimwood said.

KU said in 2005, Tom and his wife returned to Burns and continued the tradition of hosting students for Thanksgiving. It said in 2018, Sile “Victor” Li, a Chinese student studying intercultural communications, stayed with the Grimwoods for three nights. It said during his time, he had the opportunity to eat a Thanksgiving meal with the large extended family, watch Tom’s son play basketball and learn about the history of the town.

“I studied English for my bachelor’s and master’s degree, so I know a lot about American culture. But it was still the first time for me to live in an American’s house and experience the genuine everyday life of Americans living in a town,” Li said.

According to the university, Li, now a doctoral candidate in Beijing, continues to email Tom, who updates him on his son and what he is growing in his garden.

“We have a connection, and we want this special connection to continue even as time goes along,” Li said.

KU said the Thanksgiving Homestay Program continues, although due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, international students will not be joining families in their homes in 2020. It said in recent years, around 30 international students sign up for the opportunity to gather at a stranger’s table for a Thanksgiving feast. It said most students remain in Lawrence for a daylong visit, but at least one will travel to Burns.

According to the university, Tiffany Learned, the program coordinator for International Support Services, said that for the hosting families, the program is an opportunity to recreate the traditional Thanksgiving with a table filled with people from different backgrounds coming together to share a meal and give thanks to and for each other.

“For our participating students, it’s not only a chance to experience an American tradition firsthand, but they are also often surprised to find themselves being celebrated with gratitude by our families for their willingness to come to the table, so to speak, to engage meaningfully in a culture outside of their own,” Learned said.

KU said this year, many Americans face a Thanksgiving away from the ones they love. It said these lifelong friendships first formed around a family’s dinner table provide a reminder of the ability to stay connected despite being miles apart.

