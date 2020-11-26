KTA celebrates service anniversaries with employees

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority is celebrating employee service anniversaries.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says each year it recognizes employees and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers assigned to the Turnpike that are celebrating years of service anniversaries. It said for 2020, it recognized 62 individuals that have a collective 910 years of service to it.

According to the KTA, employees reaching service anniversaries include the following:

40 Years: Dale Bell (Bonner Springs), Toll Collector Rosa Flynn (Wellington), Assistant Toll Supervisor David Wilson (El Dorado), Custodian

35 Years: Bruce Meisch (Wichita), Director of Technology Darren Roberson (Kansas City), Senior Equipment Operator

30 Years: Kevin Brinker, Lieutenant KHP Troop G

25 Years: Amy Brooks (Lawrence), Toll Collector Bruce Proctor (Leon), Highway Maintenance Lead Robert Pettersen (Wichita), Credit Manager Jason Weber (Derby), Roadway Operations Manager David Hundley, Lieutenant KHP Troop G Charles Wilson (Baldwin City), Network Infrastructure Manager

20 Years: Darren Evans (Winfield), Custodian Tracy Henoch (Lawrence), Toll Collector Brian Crum (Mulvane), Senior Auto Technician Mary “Jeannie” Michael (Emporia), Assistant Toll Supervisor Rachel Bell (Wichita), Director of Business Services & Customer Relations Teri Schillinger (Wichita), Image Reviewer Richard Woodward (Hoyt), Toll Maintenance Manager Stephanie Wade (Haysville), Toll Collector

15 Years: Curtis Annis (Perry), Senior Roadside Maintenance Worker Chelsey Miranda (Wichita), Assistant CFO Larry Crane (Olathe), Structures Superintendent Nicholas Parrott (Derby), Network & Security Manager Robert Jones (Wellington), Senior Equipment Operator Randall Cameron, Master Trooper KHP Troop G Lori Carrithers (Wichita), Image Reviewer Rex Fleming (Overbrook), Engineering Program Manager Brian Grunder, Master Trooper KHP Troop G Kathryn Miller (Emporia), Toll Collector Sonia Sprouse (Topeka), Toll Collector Gary Tryon (Lawrence), Senior Equipment Operator Scott Koehn, Master Trooper KHP Troop G

10 Years: Tinka Aldrich (Udall), Toll Collector Thomas Engdahl (Derby), Network System Administrator Susan Garten (South Haven), Toll Collector Derek Ludlam (Wichita), Customer Service Representative Jerry Farthing (El Dorado), Highway Maintenance Foreman Richard Paslay (Meriden), Senior Utilities Tradesman Deanne Oathout (Wellington), Toll Collector Cody Standley (Haysville), Auto Equipment Technician

5 Years: Logan Adlesperger (El Dorado), Incident Management Specialist Kim Bryant (Wichita), Senior Programmer Analyst Shauna Guyle (Wichita), Procurement Coordinator Kathy Downs (Derby), Toll Collector James Kenney (Lawrence), APM Technician Glen Scott (Wichita), Engineering Program Manager Laramie Turner (Topeka), Engineering Administrative Assistant Marcus Windholz (Augusta), Incident Management Center Team Lead Matthew Klopp (Lawrence), Toll Collector Loni Mann (Lawrence), Toll Collector Dallas Lane (Reading), Highway Maintenance Foreman Jory Custar, Master Trooper KHP Troop G Michael Schneider (Augusta), Server Systems Administrator Randall Smith (Lebo), Senior Equipment Operator Pierre Picotte (Wichita), Toll Collector Melissa Smith (Rosalia), Toll Collector Laura Southern (Udall), Audit Clerk Charla Tunget (Lawrence), Toll Collector Jane Walker (Andover), Toll Collector Cole McGee, Master Trooper KHP Troop G



