KDHE, Safe Kids Kansas offer kitchen safety tips for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safety is the secret ingredient to 2020 holiday traditions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the arrival of the holidays there are many traditions to follow and having kids participate in those traditions is one of the best parts of the season. It said to ensure the safety of everyone, it and Safe Kids Kansas is giving some tips for a safe and happy holiday season.

According to the KDHE, residents should limit their travel and the size of gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It said it is hard to be apart, but more important to protect the ones you love.

“The kitchen can be a busy place with lots of multi-tasking during the holidays, so it’s important to be aware of potential hazards to prevent cuts, burns, poisoning and other injuries,” said Cherie Sage of Safe Kids Kansas.

The KDHE said when it comes to holiday meals, lead should be kept off the menu. It said according to the DCD, no safe blood lead level in children has been found. It said even low levels of lead in blood have been known to affect IQ, delay development, cause behavioral issues and cause other serious health effects.

According to the KDHE, residents can reduce the risk of lead poisoning by shopping locally and only buying domestically produced spices. It said imported and non-domestically produced spices could contain lead.

According to the Department, handmade pottery and dishes that have glazes or other painted decorations may also contain lead. It said when food or drinks are stored or prepared in these kinds of dishes, lead can leach into them and be ingested, which causes lead poisoning.

The KDHE said awareness of possible lead exposure and keeping kids safe from lead is the key to the prevention of lead poisoning. It said for more information on lead poisoning to visit KDHE Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention.

The KDHE also said when kids are in the kitchen, supervision is also key. It said whether kids are helping prepare food or just hanging out and watching the action, they should be where an adult can see them at all times. It said if residents will be busy with preparations, to ask another adult or teenager to watch the children and help them with age-appropriate tasks.

According to the KDHE, some kid-friendly kitchen tasks include the following:

Tearing lettuce

Rinsing fruits and vegetables under cold water

Stirring ingredients in a bowl

Using cookie cutters

Measuring dry ingredients

Using vegetable peelers or cutting soft fruits with a butter knife

“You know your own children. Don’t give them knives or let them handle anything hot until you know they have the maturity and coordination to do it safely,” Sage said. “Some children mature faster than others, so it’s up to parents to use good judgment about each child’s capabilities.”

The KDHE said the following are additional kitchen safety tips:

Never hold a child while cooking or carrying hot items, especially liquids that can spill or splash.

Keep hot foods and liquids away from the edges of counters and tables. Be especially careful around tablecloths — children can pull hot dishes down onto themselves.

Keep poisons out of sight and reach of children. This includes cleaning products, alcoholic drinks and even some baking extracts and spices.

Tie up the electrical cords of small appliances. A toddler playing with a dangling cord can pull a toaster or microwave down from a countertop.

Be mindful of sharp objects, keeping them out of reach of little hands.

