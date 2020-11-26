K-State professors receives DOD grant for safety-critical system work

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two engineering professor at Kansas State University has received a grant from the Department of Defense for work on safety-critical systems.

Kansas State University says two professors of computer science have been awarded over $400,000 for two years by the U.S. Department of Defense - Army for the development of techniques in building safety-critical systems used in military operations.

According to K-State, the project is titled “Grand Unified Modeling of Behavioral Operators (GUMBO) SBIR Phase 2” and is funded under the Adventium Enterprises LLC program. It said the project will be led by John Hatcliff, university distinguished professor and Lucas-Rathbone professor in engineering, with co-investigator Robby, a professor and Dona and Linda Glaser - Carl and Mary Ice Keystone research scholar.

“The behavior description notation is easy for developers to use and understand, but is based on advanced logic that can be automatically processed by computer verification tools,” Hatcliff said. “When components obtained from different suppliers are integrated into a system, these verification tools can prove that important behaviors of each component work correctly with those of other components and that key functionality of the overall system is achieved.”

K-State said the behavior specification and verification framework incorporates the Architecture Analysis and Design Language, a modeling language incorporated into multiple uses by the Army, including its Future Vertical Lift Program. It said Future Vertical Lift is a plan to develop a family of military helicopters for the Armed Forces and involve sharing common hardware like sensors, avionics, engines and countermeasures for five different sizes of aircraft under development.

“Results of our work will help engineers building critical systems more precisely understand behaviors of system components and will enable them to detect and fix system integration problems earlier in the system development process,” Hatcliff said. “The developed framework will also aid the defense industry in adopting approaches to build critical systems from reusable components and platforms.”

“The award further strengthens relationships between the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering and companies working on defense industry research programs,” Hatcliff said. “Moreover, it provides an opportunity to showcase K-State engineering faculty, students and research results in long-term programs building next-generation military capabilities.”

