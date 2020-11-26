Geary Community Hospital Doctor tests positive for COVID-19

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Doctor at the Geary Community Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Geary Community Hospital says in a Facebook post that Dr. Jason Butler has tested positive for COVID-19. It said Dr. Butler tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Nov. 26.

According to the hospital, Dr. Butler is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is quarantining at home.

The hospital said it will contact patients that Dr. Butler has seen since Monday, Nov. 23. It said if residents develop symptoms of the virus, to call the GCH COVID screening line at 785-210-4214.

GCH said for all other questions or medical-related concerns, residents may contact Dr. Butler’s office during normal office hours at 785-762-2585. It said after-hours residents can call 785-238-4131.

GCH said it will continue its high level of care during this time.

