Delia wildfire burns just-finished cabin to the ground

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gary Cunningham had worked five years building a cabin in the woods five miles west of Delia in Jackson County.

His dream was to have that cabin be a family gathering place.

“We built it with our own hands,” Cunningham said. “We wanted to give it to our children as a memento of our love for them.”

But those plans changed suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 18, when a wildfire came through the area.

The fire burned a large area of land and destroyed a wooded area in which the cabin was located.

Cunningham found out that the cabin he’d worked on for five years – and just completed two weeks ago – had burned to the ground.

“The extent of the damage was over 30 acres of forest completely devastated,” he said, “and an 800- or 900-square-foot cabin completely destroyed in the fire, with all its contents.

“It was tucked down in the woods. It was a secluded site for my wife and I to view wildlife and share with the family.”

A week after the fire, Cunningham is still coming to grips with the reality that the cabin he worked on so hard for five years was destroyed by the fire.

“It was unreal,” he said. “It looked like Hiroshima and still does. There wasn’t a stick or a leaf left on the ground.”

Cunningham’s son-in-law, Master Wayne Jones said family members went to the scene in hopes of saving the cabin, but the fire had already destroyed it by the time they arrived.

“We were hoping because we’d just found out about the fire, that we would be able to help prevent the cabin from catching fire,” Jones said. “But, as we got there, it was completely gone.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with fire-related expenses. That account can be found at www.gofundme.com/DeliaWildfire.

