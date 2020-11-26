Croco Rd. fire claims one outbuilding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire in southeast Shawnee Co. destroyed an outbuilding overnight.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department says a fire in southeast Shawnee Co. destroyed an outbuilding overnight on Thursday, Nov. 26.

SHFD said crews responded to a fire at 6300 SE Croco Rd. around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

According to officials, residents were working on a vehicle in the outbuilding when a fire started.

SHFD said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but not before the building was destroyed.

According to SFHD, one resident suffered a burn to the arm and the other declined treatment.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it is assisting in the investigation and that foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.