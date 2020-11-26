Advertisement

Croco Rd. fire claims one outbuilding

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire in southeast Shawnee Co. destroyed an outbuilding overnight.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department says a fire in southeast Shawnee Co. destroyed an outbuilding overnight on Thursday, Nov. 26.

SHFD said crews responded to a fire at 6300 SE Croco Rd. around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

According to officials, residents were working on a vehicle in the outbuilding when a fire started.

SHFD said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but not before the building was destroyed.

According to SFHD, one resident suffered a burn to the arm and the other declined treatment.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it is assisting in the investigation and that foul play is not suspected.

