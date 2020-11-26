AskUSDA improves, streamlines customer experience

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA has officially launched AskUSDA, which improves and streamlines the customer experience.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has officially launched its AskUSDA Contact Center program. It said AskUSDA will serve as the front door for phone, chat and website inquiries and will transform the way the public interacts with the department as well as providing an enhanced experience for the public.

“Part of our work here at USDA to be the most efficient, effective, and customer-focused agency in the federal government is to ensure our customers and Americans across the country can easily get support from our Department and answers to their questions,” said Secretary Perdue. “The AskUSDA Contact Center will act as one, centralized front door, ensuring good customer service is given to everyone who interacts with USDA.”

According to the USDA, the public can contact AskUSDA via phone at 833-ONE-USDA with representatives available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. It said the website is available 24/7 and includes live chat agents available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. It said inquiries can also be sent through email to askusda@usda.gov.

The USDA said before AskUSDA, the public had to navigate dozens of phone numbers and had no chat function or online platform for self-service, which created frustrations and inefficiencies. It said AskUSDA was created to make the department more responsive to the public by providing a single destination for phone, chat and web inquiries. It said whether it is talking to a representative via phone, chatting with a live agent on the website or communicating with it via email, the public will have streamlined access.

According to the Department, the launch of AskUSDA delivers a centralized contact center that offers customer service and consistent information for the public. It said with over 29 agencies and offices, its mission impacts every resident in the U.S. and hundreds of millions around the globe. It said AskUSDA assures that farmers, researchers, travelers, parents and more have efficient access to the information and resources needed.

The USDA said AskUSDA is set up to handle common questions across programs that service various audiences. It said, for example, customers who may have basic questions about its nutrition services can be assisted across phone, email and webchat by trained representatives and customers that may have had complicated questions about loan programs can be quickly connected to experts. It said AskUSDA also hosts over 5,000 articles for a self-service option to help with more common questions like food safety inquiries and pet travel guidance.

According to the USDA, over the course of the program’s pilot, AskUSDA successfully helped over 93,000 citizen inquiries and the website resulted in over 1.4 million page views. It said it looks forward to continuing to implement the enhanced best in class contact center across the Department.

