ArtsConnect gracious for donations during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect is gracious for the donations given to it and community artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ArtsConnect Director Sarah Fizell says 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges to many. She said as many look to give thanks and begin a holiday season that will look very different from past years, she cannot help but see sadness and uncertainty. She said she also sees an opportunity for new traditions and ways to be grateful. She said the community can be grateful for innovation and perseverance, for grit and determination. She said 2020 has made the community stronger in many ways.

According to Fizell, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many hard, especially artists. She said in Kansas, arts and cultural production accounts for almost $4.4 billion and 46,316 jobs. She said by April, almost 2/3 of all cultural workers were fully unemployed. She said there is no way to know when stages, audiences and galleries will be able to reopen.

Fizell said artists need support from the community now and in the future. She said at ArtsConnect, they support artists because they are the lifeblood of the community. She said artists are a collective heartbeat in Topeka. She said residents can support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic by buying their art, so she is asking residents to include artists in their plans to shop locally this holiday season.

According to Fizell, ArtsConnect is using every resource it has to ensure artists in the area have the tools they need and opportunities to succeed. However, she said it needs community support to keep doing so, and she hopes that residents will be able to make a donation before the end of the year.

