#6 KU men’s basketball drops season opener to #1 Gonzaga
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST
Fort Myers, FL. (WIBW) - The #6 Jayhawks dropped their first game of the season to top-ranked Gonzaga, 102-90 in Fort Myers, FL.
Marcus Garrett led the way for KU with 22 points, followed by Ochaia Agbaji with 17 points and 4 assists.
The Bulldogs had three players finish with 23 points or more: Drew Timme with 25, Jalen Suggs with 24, and Corey Kispert with 23.
KU returns to action in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off 1:00 p.m. Friday against St. Joseph’s.
