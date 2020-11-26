Advertisement

#6 KU men’s basketball drops season opener to #1 Gonzaga

Kansas head coach Bill Self during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas head coach Bill Self during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. Kansas defeated Kansas State 77-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST
Fort Myers, FL. (WIBW) - The #6 Jayhawks dropped their first game of the season to top-ranked Gonzaga, 102-90 in Fort Myers, FL.

Marcus Garrett led the way for KU with 22 points, followed by Ochaia Agbaji with 17 points and 4 assists.

The Bulldogs had three players finish with 23 points or more: Drew Timme with 25, Jalen Suggs with 24, and Corey Kispert with 23.

KU returns to action in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off 1:00 p.m. Friday against St. Joseph’s.

