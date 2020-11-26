6 KU men’s basketball drops season opener to #1 Gonzaga

Fort Myers, FL. (WIBW) - The #6 Jayhawks dropped their first game of the season to top-ranked Gonzaga, 102-90 in Fort Myers, FL.

Marcus Garrett led the way for KU with 22 points, followed by Ochaia Agbaji with 17 points and 4 assists.

The Bulldogs had three players finish with 23 points or more: Drew Timme with 25, Jalen Suggs with 24, and Corey Kispert with 23.

KU returns to action in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off 1:00 p.m. Friday against St. Joseph’s.

Final from Fort Myers ⬎ pic.twitter.com/nmbuJZsAZC — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 26, 2020

