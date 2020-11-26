Advertisement

2A State Football Game sells out

(WCTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2A State Football Game between Rossville and Hoisington has sold out.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association says in a Tweet that the 2A State Football Game between Rossville and Hoisington has sold out. It said all tickets for the event have been claimed through the schools.

According to KSHSAA, the game will be played in Salina USD 305′s football stadium at 650 E Crawford St, Salina, KS 67401.

KSHSAA said those who missed tickets can still watch the football game live on the NFHS Network at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.

