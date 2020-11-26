1st Infantry Division keeps Thanksgiving traditions alive during COVID-19 pandemic

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division is keeping its Thanksgiving traditions alive in the face of COVID-19.

The 1st Infantry Division said it and Fort Riley made adjustments to Thanksgiving dinners for 2020 due to COVID-19. It said on Wednesday, Nov. 25, meals were served to soldiers at the Devil’s Den and Whitside Dining Facilities following COVID-19 precautions.

“We could cancel Thanksgiving but of course being in the Army and being at Fort Riley and with Service members being so far away from their families we wanted to ensure that we continue this tradition that the Army has,” Culinary Specialist Sgt. Kananikapuamauhia Samson. “Thanksgiving has always been a big thing for 92Gs [Culinary Specialist] so we wanted to ensure that even though this year 2020 has been crazy for everyone we wanted to ensure that at Thanksgiving everyone could come together and have that family camaraderie.”

According to the Division, traditionally, leaders would work in shifts serving Thanksgiving dinners in their service uniform. It said the meal was historically open to soldiers and their family members, however, this year the dining facilities were only open to soldiers and not their families. It said a select number of leaders served the dinner to soldiers to limit the number of people handling food. It said leaders were still dressed in their service uniforms to greet and talk to soldiers during the occasion.

The Division said Thanksgiving dinner is usually served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the installation. It said it extended the hours from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and set up tents outside the facilities to help with social distancing requirements. It said social distancing was also enforced while soldiers stood in line to wait for food.

“We were estimating for about 1500 personnel to be in the building and due to COVID and having to stay six feet apart we wanted to ensure we had enough seating available for the Soldiers that is why we implemented the tents outside and seating outside as well,” said Culinary Specialist Sgt. Gabriel Bailey.

According to the Division, the dining facilities all participated in the Commanding General’s best Thanksgiving dining facility competition. It said each facility chose a theme and was judged on decoration, creativity, food flavor and presentation. It aid Devil’s Den’s theme was Island Fusion and Whitside’s was A Taste of Europe. It said the Whitside Dining Facility won the 2020 competition.

The Division said the Cantigny Dining Facility will be the only facility serving Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday and is only open to 2nd Armored Brigade soldiers who recently redeployed from the Republic of Korea. It said all other soldiers can get a specialty meal during brunch at the Devil’s Den Dining Facility.

