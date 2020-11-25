Winter Sports look forward to competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Winter sports teams were preparing to miss the season.

“I was 100% convinced that we were going to pause this thing.” Seaman boys basketball coach Craig Cox said.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association held a meeting today. Winter Sports were expecting to lose the next month an a half of competition.

“We were prepared to break potentially bad news,” Silver Lake boys basketball coach Johnny Roberts said. “So to say to the kids that ‘Hey, you’re not going to be able to play until January 15th.”

But, the final vote brought good news.

KSHSAA’s board decided to allow winter sports to begin competition in December. It was almost like an early Holiday gift.

“It was like they were able to open a shiny present.” Roberts said.

“It was kind of like almost a Christmas morning type moment,” Cox said. “Like, are you kidding me? We got this gift? This is awesome.”

“They just want to get out they just want to play,” Roberts said. “I’d say it was like a kid on Christmas morning. They’re just ready to go.”

Wrestlers will be able to hit the mat. Swimmers can take the plunge. Hoopers can take the shot.

“Now, it is for something,” Roberts said. “Now we’re working to things. We can prepare and we got to get ready. Because it’s here now. So, it’s not, hey it might be a month down the road before we play. It’s like boom. Now it’s time to go. So, now we’ve got to laser in, focus in.”

Now, a heightened responsibility. Considering they almost lost the opportunity, there is more appreciation for the game.

“We’re really lucky,” Cox said. “Even though it’s not going to be perfect, it’s still a good opportunity to get out and compete and play and have fun. And enjoy the team camaraderie.”

