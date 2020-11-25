Wednesday forecast: Morning rain showers, dry this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some early morning showers, it’ll be dry this afternoon with decreasing clouds and highs in the 40s. There has been a wintry mix as well overnight that has led to some minor snow accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces so don’t be surprised by that early this morning.

Thanksgiving is still looking to be the pick day of the week weather-wise to enjoy upper 50s and plenty of sunshine, at least according to most models. There does remain some uncertainty between some of the models on several days throughout the 8 day forecast on cloud cover. This is likely due to several cold fronts that will be pushing through, dry but with some clouds possible.

We’ve been monitoring a storm system all week that may affect the area over the weekend and while there still remains some uncertainty, latest models have a slight chance of rain Saturday night for areas near I-35. This is the only other chance of precipitation in the next 8 days after this morning.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Rain will continue to diminish through the morning. Many spots will be dry by 9am but a few isolated showers may still remain east of HWY 75 through noon. This afternoon will have decreasing clouds from west to east. Most spots in the mid 40s for highs regardless of cloud cover. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Calm wind. There is the potential for patchy fog which means with temperatures below freezing, freezing fog. If fog exists, elevated road surfaces could be slick.

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving): Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday will be slightly cooler behind a weak cold front Thursday night with highs more in the upper 40s-low 50s.

A slightly warmer day is expected on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s before cooler weather arrives Sunday. This is due to a cold front in the afternoon. Depending on the speed of the cold front will depend on how warm it’s able to get.

This cold front will come with cooler temperatures to start the work week with lows in the low-mid 20s (upper teens can’t be ruled out) and highs stuck in the low 40s potentially 30s especially on Monday. Monday is the only day next week where models differ on cloud cover but based on yesterday model runs will keep it sunny for now.

Taking Action:

With a wintry mix at times overnight, there may be a few slick spots mainly on elevated road surfaces. Use caution especially before 9am. Rain may continue east of HWY 75 albeit more isolated from 8am-Noon. Fog can’t be ruled out tonight which means a few slick spots on elevated surfaces would be possible with temperatures below freezing. Despite not having a newscast tomorrow OR Friday morning there will still be updates on the web and social media so keep checking back for the latest forecast.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.