Topeka Fire Department provides Thanksgiving fire safety tips

By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the national fire protection association, thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with the day before thanksgiving not far behind it.

With the threat of the coronavirus, you may have to serve up a few extra precautions at this year’s thanksgiving dinner, but don’t forget to keep fire safety on the menu.

With many restaurants closed and family gatherings cancelled, a lot more people might find themselves in the kitchen this year.

“Cooking in your kitchen, even a momentarily loss of concentration can cause horrible damage and unthinkable destruction.”

The Topeka Fire Department says before you start cooking recognize the different types of fires and have a plan of action.

“The best way to handle a grease fire is simply put the lid on it and turn the stove off that, it will suffocate the fire and immediately put it out, if you can’t do that, then you never want to put water on a grease fire, so what you want to do is grab some baking soda that will put the fire out and then turn the stove off”

For electrical appliance mishaps, the most important thing is disconnecting it from the power source.

“If your fryer or toaster for some reason catches on fire but it doesn’t involve the plug just simply unplug it, if your fire is actually at the outlet use the circuit breaker and shut the electricity off, worse case shut the electricity off to the whole house on the main breaker.”

In addition to watching the kitchen, Stahl says it’s also important to keep an eye on your kids.

“Until it’s age appropriate for them to be involved with cooking, it’s really best to keep them outside of the kitchen, some of our worst injuries happen with kids with hot things like pulling a pan off of the stove or scalding themselves with liquid coming out of the microwave so it really is best to have another activity for them, something that doesn’t involve the kitchen.”

The Topeka Fire Department provided more tips to consider as well:

-Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

-Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

-Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

-Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

-Keep knives out of the reach of children.

-Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

-Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

-Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

-Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

-Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

