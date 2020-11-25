Substitute teacher accused of body-slamming Fla. high school student

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (WPLG) - Officials with a Florida school district are investigating an incident in which a substitute teacher allegedly body-slammed a high school student after a dispute over permission to use the restroom.

Students at Barbara Goleman Senior High captured the confrontation between the student and substitute teacher on cell phone video Monday. Danny Echavarria, who was in the class at the time, says the two got into an argument over permission to use the restroom.

He says the student had been asking to use the restroom, but because of COVID-19, the number of students allowed to go to the bathroom at once is being limited at the school. So, the substitute teacher told him he would have to wait until another classmate got back.

After nearly half an hour passed, the student got tired of waiting.

“After waiting for a while, the kid just decided to walk out. The sub tried to stop him, and it just got into, like, a wrestle match,” Echavarria said.

The video begins with the student trying to force his way out the door, and the substitute asks him to go back to his seat.

“You’re just a kid. I don’t want to touch you. Go sit down,” said the substitute in the video.

When the student doesn’t listen, the dispute turns physical. He pushes the door open, and the substitute grabs him, pulling him back in the classroom. The student then wraps his arms around the teacher’s neck. The two stumble back into a podium before the student is slammed to the ground.

“Definitely, definitely crazy to see in math. Just trying to do my work, you know?” Echavarria said.

Miami-Dade Schools say it is investigating the incident. The substitute will not be placed at any school pending its outcome.

The school district says the teacher has worked with them for two years without any prior disciplinary history. It’s unclear whether the student could face any discipline himself.

