No serious injuries Wednesday morning when SUV rolls on turnpike east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women escaped serious injury early Wednesday when the sport utility vehicle they were in hydroplaned and rolled on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:30 a.m. on the turnpike, about 4 miles east of the East Topeka toll plaza.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on I-70 when it hydroplaned on the wet road. The SUV then struck the barrier wall and overturned.

The driver, Montesha Washington, 31, of Manhattan, was reported uninjured.

A passenger, Annie McPhatter, 61, of Manhattan, were reported to have minor injuries.

Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

