Advertisement

Car destroyed when it catches fire on I-70 near Junction City

A car was a total loss after it caught fire late Tuesday on Interstate 70 just east of Junction...
A car was a total loss after it caught fire late Tuesday on Interstate 70 just east of Junction City, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was destroyed Tuesday night after it caught fire as it traveled on Intersate 70 just east of Junction City, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 9:11 p.m. on eastbound I-70, about a mile east of the Marshall Drive exit.

Geary County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on a report of a vehicle that was on fire, authorities said.

Crews responding to the scene found that a silver 2000 Dodge Stratus was being driven east on I-70 by Quinten A. Garner, of Manhattan, when the vehicle caught fire.

Geary County sheriff’s officials said the car was a total loss.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors considered a proposal...
KSHSAA board approves changes to winter sports schedule
Crews from the Soldier Township Fire Department and Silver Lake Fire Department responded to an...
Dog alerts homeowner to garage fire early Tuesday north of Topeka
Lisa Montgomery, left, and Bobbie Jo Stinnett, right.
Government re-sets execution date for Kansas woman convicted of killing woman, stealing baby
Kansas sees 21 new counties add mask mandates
Michael J. Andrews, 52, and Jennifer A. Courtney, 49, were arrested Saturday morning in Hoyt...
Topeka couple arrested on drug counts after traffic stop in Jackson County

Latest News

No serious injuries were reported early when a sport utility vehicle hydroplaned and rolled on...
No serious injuries Wednesday morning when SUV rolls on turnpike east of Topeka
First Alert Fall Rain
Wednesday forecast: Morning rain showers, dry this afternoon
Latest forecast update
Cooler 40s today, warmer tomorrow
Black Friday
As stores prepare for Black Friday, some shoppers turn to online deals