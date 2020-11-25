Car destroyed when it catches fire on I-70 near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was destroyed Tuesday night after it caught fire as it traveled on Intersate 70 just east of Junction City, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 9:11 p.m. on eastbound I-70, about a mile east of the Marshall Drive exit.

Geary County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on a report of a vehicle that was on fire, authorities said.

Crews responding to the scene found that a silver 2000 Dodge Stratus was being driven east on I-70 by Quinten A. Garner, of Manhattan, when the vehicle caught fire.

Geary County sheriff’s officials said the car was a total loss.

