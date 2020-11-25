Advertisement

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one...
The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges stemming from a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured.

On Tuesday, he was ordered held in secure detention instead of being released to his parents.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the juvenile petition, the teen and a friend were in the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday when the friend confronted some people, then punched one.

Witnesses told police that the teen began shooting with a handgun.

He was arrested Sunday in a car with Illinois license plates and with the handgun used in the shooting.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors considered a proposal...
KSHSAA board approves changes to winter sports schedule
Crews from the Soldier Township Fire Department and Silver Lake Fire Department responded to an...
Dog alerts homeowner to garage fire early Tuesday north of Topeka
Lisa Montgomery, left, and Bobbie Jo Stinnett, right.
Government re-sets execution date for Kansas woman convicted of killing woman, stealing baby
Kansas sees 21 new counties add mask mandates
Michael J. Andrews, 52, and Jennifer A. Courtney, 49, were arrested Saturday morning in Hoyt...
Topeka couple arrested on drug counts after traffic stop in Jackson County

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Nevada children
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
A car was a total loss after it caught fire late Tuesday on Interstate 70 just east of Junction...
Car destroyed when it catches fire on I-70 near Junction City
President-elect Joe Biden said he's focused on restoring America.
Biden moves ahead with assembling administration